El 2023 llegó al último día de actividad deportiva y por supuesto, la se prepara para robarse los reflectores y la atención de todos los amantes del futbol americano en un día lleno de partidos atractivos.

La jornada empieza con un partidazo entre dos de los mejores equipos de la temporada como Miami Dolphins y Baltimore Ravens, continúa con un gran duelo entre Steelers y Seahawks, y cierra con el partido estelar en un clásico histórico que enfrenta a Green Bay Packers con los Vikings de Minnesota.

DÓNDE VER PARTIDOS DEL DOMINGO DE LA SEMANA 17 NFL

MIAMI DOLPHINS VS BALTIMORE RAVENS

- HORA: 12:00 horas

- TRANSMISIÓN: Afizzionados

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS VS BUFFALO BILLS

- HORA: 12:00 horas

- TRANSMISIÓN: NFL Game Pass

ATLANTA FALCONS VS CHICAGO BEARS

- HORA: 12:00 horas

- TRANSMISIÓN: NFL Game Pass

TENNESSEE TITANS VS HOUSTON TEXANS

- HORA: 12:00 horas

- TRANSMISIÓN: FOX Sports

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS VS INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

- HORA: 12:00 horas

- TRANSMISIÓN: NFL Game Pass

CAROLINA PANTHERS VS JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

- HORA: 12:00 horas

- TRANSMISIÓN: NFL Game Pass

LOS ANGELES RAMS VS NEW YORK GIANTS

- HORA: 12:00 horas

- TRANSMISIÓN: NFL Game Pass

ARIZONA CARDINALS VS PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

- HORA: 12:00 horas

- TRANSMISIÓN: NFL Game Pass

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

- HORA: 12:00 horas

- TRANSMISIÓN: NFL Game Pass

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VS WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

- HORA: 12:00 horas

- TRANSMISIÓN: FOX Sports

PITTSBURGH STEELERS VS SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

- HORA: 15:05 horas

- TRANSMISIÓN: FOX Sports

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS VS DENVER BRONCOS

- HORA: 15:25 horas

- TRANSMISIÓN: FOX Sports

CINCINNATI BENGALS VS KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

- HORA: 15:25 horas

- TRANSMISIÓN: Canal 5

GREEN BAY PACKERS VS MINNESOTA VIKINGS

- HORA: 19:20 horas

- TRANSMISIÓN: ESPN y Star+


