🚨 #RafaelNadal and #CristianoRonaldo opened a branch of a Spanish restaurant called Tatel in Polanco, Mexico City, where they have live music 🎶



🍽️ It is the seventh branch that opens worldwide, after the headquarters in Madrid, Beverly Hills, Ibiza, Doha, Riyadh and Valencia pic.twitter.com/DIBTJrpMDt