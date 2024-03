Canelo Alvarez: “I’m grateful to Al Haymon for making this fight possible with the entire PBC team, Fernando Beltran and Jaime(Munguia) who were all involved and made this fight much easier to make”



Canelo didn’t mention Oscar De La Hoya

👀🫢#Boxing #CaneloMunguia

💀🥊🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/PXYoaGUhYx